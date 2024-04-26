Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 66,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 107,206 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,241,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

