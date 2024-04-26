CaliberCos (CWD) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CaliberCos to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CaliberCos and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos Competitors 255 1216 1174 34 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 16.90%. Given CaliberCos’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -13.97% -17.17% -3.96% CaliberCos Competitors -137.97% 0.66% 1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CaliberCos and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CaliberCos and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million -$12.70 million -1.25 CaliberCos Competitors $1.43 billion $3.34 million 47.04

CaliberCos’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CaliberCos peers beat CaliberCos on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

