Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAPR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.33.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.