Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Neutral at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,849,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $20,380,354.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,097,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,131,893.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 2,016.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

