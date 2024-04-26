ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.28% and a negative net margin of 216.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

