Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 81,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 96,219 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCAP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $638.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 71.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.