Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $582,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.35 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

