Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $751,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

