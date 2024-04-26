Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $694,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 301,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,702 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $162.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

