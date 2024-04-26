Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 45,600 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 202,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 175,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 428,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

