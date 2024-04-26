Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) EVP Felicia F. Norwood Sells 14,111 Shares of Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ELV opened at $539.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.40 and its 200-day moving average is $485.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $542.07.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

