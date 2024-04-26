Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,162,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 2,393,548 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $5.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,401,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,994 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 999,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 766,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,849 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,855,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 389,521 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.