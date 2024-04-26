Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $5.49 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.