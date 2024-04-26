First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

