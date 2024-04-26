Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,780 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 878,212 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,293 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,788,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 605,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 280,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.