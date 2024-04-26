Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

