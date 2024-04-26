General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Get General Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GM opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 53.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.