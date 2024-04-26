Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 23,910 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLPX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $3,996,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 787,242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Olaplex stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

