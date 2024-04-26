Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SEA by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

