Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at HSBC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

