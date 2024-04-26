International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,309 Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIE opened at $20.75 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

