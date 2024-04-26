International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3,860.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,144,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 956.1% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,977,000 after acquiring an additional 148,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

