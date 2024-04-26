International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,177 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.