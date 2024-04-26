Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CFO Kimberly Pinson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly Pinson acquired 10,000 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Intrusion Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

