Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 26,419 shares.The stock last traded at $94.82 and had previously closed at $93.77.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

