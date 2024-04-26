Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 26,419 shares.The stock last traded at $94.82 and had previously closed at $93.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
