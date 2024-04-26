iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $125.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

