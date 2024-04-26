Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 616,950 Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 616,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,818,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Morphic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Morphic by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 115,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morphic by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 590,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MORF opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

About Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.