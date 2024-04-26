Jennison Associates LLC Has $19.49 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Texas Instruments by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 348,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

TXN stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average of $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.