JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of JPM opened at $193.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

