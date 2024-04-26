Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

