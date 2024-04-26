Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NYSE:LTH opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.74. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

