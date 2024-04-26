Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHD stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

