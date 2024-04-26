Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $306.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.