Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 40.2% in April

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

