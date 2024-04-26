Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $660.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $683.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

