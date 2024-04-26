NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NEE opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

