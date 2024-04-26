Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 134.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Oculis stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Oculis has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oculis will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,980,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

