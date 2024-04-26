OLD National Bancorp IN Has $245,000 Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $81.73 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.