OLD National Bancorp IN Has $257,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,941.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE WH opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 17.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

