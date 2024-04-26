OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ENI were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ENI by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

