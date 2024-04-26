OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,874 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UBER opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.