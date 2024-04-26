OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 673 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in UBS Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 543.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,579 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in UBS Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,188,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,408 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

