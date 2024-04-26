Robert W. Baird Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $310.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.37.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $304.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

