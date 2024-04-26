Roth Mkm Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $135.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GNRC. OTR Global raised Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Generac by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Generac by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

