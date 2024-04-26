RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.