RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $393,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Shares of COIN opened at $223.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 828.19 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,072 shares in the company, valued at $798,893.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,208 shares of company stock valued at $99,652,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

