RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,916,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVR opened at $7,725.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,736.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6,966.46. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 502.66 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

