RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 259,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,280,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Littelfuse by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.4 %

LFUS opened at $230.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

