RWA Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.42 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

