RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes $513,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,282.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,282.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total value of $859,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $31,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,990 shares of company stock valued at $32,239,641. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $235.95 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

